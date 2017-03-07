Allen “Pete” Wylie, 70, Scottsbluff

Allen “Pete” Wylie, 70, of Scottsbluff, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2017 at his home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff, with Father Vincent Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery here with Military Graveside Rites rendered by the United States Air Force. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the church beginning at 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary and Wake Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to St. Agnes School. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Allen “Pete” Wylie was born to G. Ivil Wylie and Mary Jane Bonar on May 16, 1946. His brother kindly nicknamed him “Pete”. Pete was the youngest of 5 children. Pete’s family left the farm and moved into Bayard the year he began school. He graduated from Gering High School in 1964. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 until 1970. Pete worked 5 years in Denver driving trucks for Central Electric and with his brother at the family filling station. This is where he met Jeanne Goossens on a blind date. They were married at St. Joseph’s in West St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 27, 1972. To this union were born two children Peter Charles and April Diane. Pete and family moved to Scottsbluff in 1975.

He worked as an optician with his brother at Wylie Optical until retirement in 2015. Pete known to many as “Pop” could light up any room. He was known for his generosity as he served many in our community, from his work in the church at St. Agnes, to his love of helping others with his eye glass business. Pete served many roles at the Knights of Columbus Council #2681. The council received many awards for the work he inspired.

He loved the camaraderie of the Sugar Valley Rally. He drove his 1933 Hupmobile for 25 years and in the last few years had handed the reins off to his nephew Gregg with Peter navigating. Pete was a pivotal part of Toys for Tots in the Panhandle bringing the program to serving many needy families.

Pete is survived by his wife of 44 years, his son, Peter and daughter in law (Becky Jo); 7 grandchildren; son in law, Josh Reisberg (Lisa) & many extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving daughter April Wylie (Riesberg); siblings Robert, William, Albert, and Shirley (John Vassos).

The family thanks Dr. Carrington at CAPWN for his many years of medical care, Dr. Bjorling and Prairie Haven Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Pete in his last few weeks.