Alta Myrtle Lewis, 91

Alta Myrtle Lewis left this earth on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 five days before her 92nd birthday. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Harrison, NE with Pastor Tim McCrary officiating. Interment will follow at the Harrison Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Alta's honor be made in care of the Mitchell Fire and Rescue.

She was born February 26, 1926 to John Melvin Lashley II and Maybelle Lee (Martin) Lashley in Sioux County near Marsland, Nebraska. She was the fourth child of eleven children born to this union. Alta grew up in Sioux County and attended various schools throughout southern Sioux county including Chalk Buttes and Sunny Side. She grew up during the depression era but the family lived well.

She held many jobs in her early adulthood working at the dehydrated potato plant in Mitchell, Mitchell Cleaners, and County Fair one year as well as waiting tables in Riverton, WY during the war.

In 1946 she met Russell Lewis at a dance at the Panhandle School in central Sioux County. They were married on September 8, 1946 at the Federated Church in Mitchell. To this marriage one child was born, Steven.

Russell and Alta lived on several ranches in Sioux County before settling down on the Springer Ranch north of Morrill, NE. They lived there for 18 years before moving to the farm north of Mitchell. There was many times she helped out with fencing and feeding the livestock on these places. She could ride a horse if needed but could never milk a cow.

After they moved to the farm, Alta began working in the sugar lab at the Mitchell sugar factory and then transferred to Gering when the lab closed in Mitchell. She worked for the lab for many years after Russell passed away in 1989.

Alta was an avid gardener and she spent many hours in her garden and canning fruits and vegetables for the long Sioux County winters. She always had a garden where ever she lived. She also raised chickens which she raised from baby chicks and butchered for the family and sold to neighbors and friends. Her place was always beautiful during the summer and fall months due to the flowers she grew in the yard and around the house.

One of Alta’s biggest passions was playing cards. She played bridge, canasta, pitch and pinochle. She was involved in Bridge Clubs and Pinochle Clubs. She started substituting for the Angora Pinochle Club and later became a member. At last count most of the members have moved to surrounding towns but she still called the Angora Pinochle Club.

Alta also enjoyed gambling at the casinos in Arizona, South Dakota and Washington whenever she had a chance. Fortunately, she won more than she lost so the family was happy. She also liked to travel to see her extended family in California, Washington, Utah and Arizona.

In April of 2012, failing health forced her to leave her beloved farm and she moved into The Village in Scottsbluff until recently, when she moved to Heritage Estates in Gering.

Alta is survived by her son Steve and his wife Judy of Arizona, Grandsons Steven and his wife Dori of Arizona, Justin and his wife Tiffany of Utah, Step-grandson Nicholas Dolberg and his wife Olympia, and Great-grandson Henrik Dolberg of Washington State, Sister Vera Wilson of Washington State and Pat Rhoades of California plus numerous niece and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Russell, daughter-in-law Kay (Buskirk) Lewis, daughter-in-law Nancy (Starry) Lewis, siblings Melvin, Howard, Ellen (Hamlet), Ralph, Alberta (Montz), Betty (Hoagland), Delbert and infant sister Catherine.