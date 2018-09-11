Alvaro P. Villanueva, 71, Scottsbluff

Alvaro P Villanueva, 71, was released from his earthly bonds September 9, 2018 after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 19, 1947 in Matamoros, Mexico to Julio and Andrea (Patlan) Villanueva, the oldest of eleven children. He spent most of his life working as a truck driver and farmer.

He met the love of his life Guadalupe Gonzalez in Scottsbluff, NE and from this union were born five children. Susana Villanueva-Spahr, Alvaro Villanueva Jr, Robert A Villanueva, Terry Villanueva and Catarina (Villanueva) McPhail.

They settled in Western Nebraska after moving from San Antonio where they’d lived after they were married. He enjoyed working for Ed Martin in Melbeta before moving to Morrill to work there. He continued farming for Wells Raben and Eddie Capps until 2012 when he retired and settled in Scottsbluff to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Alvaro loved his Stetsons, his western novels and being out in nature. He took any chance he could to go fishing. He also loved going to the movies whenever a new Marvel movie came out, often going with his daughter. He had a love of reading, often found with a book in his hand. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, lighting up whenever he would see them. He loved to spoil them. He also loved to share his knowledge of mechanics and joked often.

His passing to the next realm isn’t a loss. He is still with us in spirit as he watches over us. He lives on in our hearts and in our memories. Though we said goodbye to his earthly vessel, we will meet again in the next life. He’s just gone ahead of us to prepare our places.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren Joaquin Villanueva, Ella and Olivia McPhail, Jordan, Bobbie and Kaitlyn Villanueva, Meranda, Alyzzia and Steven Arrellano, Noah and Morgan Villanueva. Great grandchildren Onyx Brown and Righlen Villanueva.

He is preceeded in death by his parents and grandparents Luciano and Dolores Villanueva