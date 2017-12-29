Alveree Parachini, 96, Oshkosh

Alveree Parachini, 96, of Oshkosh passed away early Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh with Father Rayappa Pasala officiating. Burial will follow in the Oshkosh City Cemetery.

A rosary service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.

Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh is serving the Parachini family.

Memorials in Alveree’s name may be designated to the Garden County Health Services Foundation – Nursing Home Activities Fund.

Alveree Julia Lane was born on June 9, 1921 to Roy and Lucinda (Shepard) Lane in the Sandhills north of Oshkosh in Garden County. She was raised out on the family ranch and attended rural school. When she was still young she moved to Oshkosh and attended school there.

She worked as a waitress and learned to cook through a government program at the high school. She was united in marriage to Leonard Parachini on December 5, 1942 in Julesburg, Colorado. They moved to a farm near Lisco where they lived for many years. In 1968, they retired and moved to Oshkosh. In 2006 after Leonard’s death she moved to the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home where she spent her final years.

Alveree will be fondly remembered for her wonderful baked goods, beautiful garden, her chicken house, and her love for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Leonard J. and Jean Parachini of Fullerton, NE, Lenora and Ron Smith of Hastings, NE, and Edward and Kay Parachini ofHutchinson, KS; 8 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2003, and 4 brothers, Clendon, Everett, Jack, and Edward Allen.