Alvin Banghart, 76, Scottsbluff

Alvin Banghart, 76, of Scottsbluff, NE passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center with his wife and two of his children by his side. His funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Joe Petersen officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm til 7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alvin’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left by visiting Alvin’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alvin was born May 13, 1942 in Scottsbluff to Charlie and Wauneta Banghart. When he graduated high school he went straight to work at Western Sugar. Alvin was mechanically inclined and worked in the Ag Dept fixing machinery that would break down from time to time. Alvin was a hard worker and enjoyed his job.

Alvin found happiness in his personal life in 1982 when he married Cynthia Banghart. He spent the next 36 years being a good husband and father. Alvin enjoyed fixing motorcycles and cars in his spare time. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies like metal and wood working, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and also enjoyed cb chatting. Cynthia and Alvin decided to share their love of shooting by teaching shooting sports for 4-H. They loved shooting and teaching safety and techniques to the kids. He retired from Western Sugar after working over 47 years with the company and continued working during the Harvest time for several years after. Alvin lived in Scottsbluff his entire life and loved the community.

He’s going to be deeply missed by his wife Cynthia Banghart, his children Teresa Banghart, Mike (Anna) Banghart, Heather (James) Jackson, and Charles (Amy) Banghart. He will also be remembered and missed by his grandchildren Derek and Hannah Banghart, Ashely, JT, and Jakoby Jackson, and Summer Banghart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother.