Alyce Mae (Withrow) Maupin, 81, Scottsbluff

Alyce Mae (Withrow) Maupin died Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, January 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00pm to 7:00 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel with family present from 5-7 pm. Memorials may be given to Central Church of Christ or donor’s choice. Online condolences and memory sharing may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Alyce Mae (Withrow) Maupin, age 81 of Scottsbluff, was born in Sidney, NE to Armond and Ilda (Mitchell) Withrow on September 6, 1937. When Alyce was six months old the family moved to Morrill, NE in Scotts Bluff County. She lived in Morrill throughout her school years and graduated second in her class in 1955 from Morrill High School. That August, she entered the school of nursing of West Nebraska General Hospital and graduated with her RN degree in August of 1958.

She met Clarence Maupin on January 2, 1957 and after dating for nearly two years they were married on December 7, 1958. They began their life together in Gering Valley where they farmed. Alyce worked at WNGH until the first of four sons were born. After that she worked part-time at WNGH until the boys were all in school. In 1967, when WNGH was moved from 18th and Broadway in downtown Scottsbluff to the present location (Regional West Medical Center), Alyce helped move patients and equipment.

After returning to full-time work, Alyce organized the first risk-management control system as required by law. From that point she assumed more and more responsibilities until she was appointed Vice-president of Nursing Service and, for a short time, was named Chief Operating Officer. During this time she earned a Master’s Degree in Hospital Administration from St. Joseph College in Standish, Maine.

During her long career at the hospital she was active in many professional and civic groups. She was appointed to the State Board of Nursing by Governor Kay Orr and served as President of that group for several years. She was a member of the Nebraska Organization of Nurse Executives. She was also a member of The American College of Healthcare Executives.

She was a very active member of Central Church of Christ in Gering. She was a member of the choir, and a women’s trio. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible Schools, led the children’s choirs. She and Clarence started the “Harvest of Talents” program. This event raises money for missionaries around the world. She enjoyed baking, knitting, flowers and gardening, canning and quilting.

Alyce retired from the hospital at age 63 to their home on County Road 19 outside of Scottsbluff where she lived until May of 2013. She has since lived at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff under care for Alzheimer’s. She is survived by her husband Clarence; her son Dan (Leah) Maupin of Corvallis, OR and their children Matthew, Rachel, Nathan and Hannah; her son Edwin “Chip” (Cheri) Maupin of Brule, NE and their children Mitchell (Ahriel), Philip, Haley, Lucas and Heidi and her son Rob (Shannon) Maupin of Euless, TX and their children Garrett and Kate; her brother Russell (Ann) Withrow and their children Kim, Scott and Mikala and cousins Helen, Janet and Anita.

She was preceded in death by her third son Matthew Maupin, mother Ilda Withrow, uncle and aunt Reed and Bernice Mitchell.

Alyce was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.