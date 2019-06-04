Amanda Herrera, 81, Alliance

Amada Herrera, 81, of Alliance, passed away May 31st.

She was born in Ojinaga, Mexico on March 24th, 1938 to Geronimo and Maria Del Refujia (Galindo) Gonzales.

She was married to Guadalupe Herrera in September of 1954 in Brownfield, Texas where they made their home. They later moved to Nebraska to be close to their children. Amada was passionate about her family, and a very loving mother. She adored embroidery.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; sister, Beatrice; and four children, Daniel, Delia, Carlos, and Hector. She is survived by children, Ernie (Connie) Herrera, Mario Herrera, Eva (Amado) Ramirez, Pedro Herrera, and Jessica Vicharra; siblings, Frances, Lydia, Geronimo Jr., Robert, Alfred, Elvira, and Joe; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A rosary in Amada’s honor will be held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel Wednesday, June 5th, at 6:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 6th, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Services will be officiated by Father Michael McDonald.

