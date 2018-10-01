Amanda Lou Kuklish, 90, Scottsbluff

Amanda Lou Kuklish, 90 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 28, 2018 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab Center. Her memorial service will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Gering Memorial Chapel with Pastor Nona Hodder officiating. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Amanda was born on November 18, 1927 in Bayard, Nebraska to Grover and Jeannie (Stohlar) Snyder. She attended Bayard rural schools and Bayard High School. She married Frank Kuklish on January 27, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Amanda enjoyed gardening, raising sheep and traveling with her husband Frank and grandchildren. She worked at McKinley School from 1961 to 1981. Frank passed away in 1986. Amanda became involved with Foster Grandparent program in 1987 and was at Roosevelt School for 20 years. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America, Rebecca Lodge #340 and the VFW Auxiliary, where she was past President.

Survivors include her sister Twila Snyder; grandchildren Jeremy (Alicia) Kuklish and Crystal Kuklish; great grandchildren Austyn, Quentyn, Jaelyn and Taitlyn; son Steve (Janis) Steffensen; grand children Shawn Reid, Lisa Walter and Lori Wells, 5 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Avis Snyder, parents, husband Frank and son Gary Kuklish.