Amy R. Jones, Potter

Our dear Amy was called to her heavenly home on July 21, 2018 after a hard-fought battle against cancer.

Amy Renee’ (Miller) Jones was born November 29, 1968 in Sidney, Nebraska, the daughter of Phil and Evie (Hilpert) Miller. She graduated from Potter High School in 1987. She then attended Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska from 1987-1989. She received an Associate Degree in accounting from WNCC in 1992.

On February 19, 2000 she was united in marriage to Matt Jones at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Amy had a huge love for her family, especially their children Dustin, Nick, and Dani and granddaughter Haley.

Amy worked for several years as the office manager for M & S Drilling in Potter.

She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, serving as church secretary and as a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Amy took great pride in serving as an EMT with the Potter Volunteer Fire Department and working with the Potter-Days Committee.

Her many hobbies included cross-fit, scrapbooking, playing the organ, gardening and decorating for special occasions.

Her faith in Christ, her love for life and her friendly personality will always be remembered.

Survivors include her husband Matt Jones of Potter, NE; two sons: Dustin and wife Sara Jones and their daughter Haley of Shoreview, MN and Nicolas and wife Kaitlyn Jones of Canton, NC; one daughter Danielle and husband Marcus Brees of Lincoln, NE; her parents Phil and wife Evie Miller of Potter, NE; two brothers: Greg and wife Mindy Miller and Karl and wife Rachel Miller both of Seward, NE; one sister Angie and husband Tom Ebel of Billings, MT; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Walt and Viola Hilpert and Alvin and Arlene Miller and her uncle Don Hilpert.

