Andres Saucedo, 88, Scottsbluff

Andres Saucedo, age 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, December 31, 2017 in his home. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 4-7 pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 2 pm at Templo Shalom Centro Cristiana Internacional, 310 S. Beltline Hwy West with Pastor Javier Parra and Pastor Jose Martinez officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, following the memorial service. Tributes of empathy and memorials may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Andres “Andy” Saucedo was born Nov 30, 1929, the 10th child of the marriage of Celestina Perez and Federico Sauceda. From his mother, Andres gained the strength and determination to venture out as a teenager to start his own life. Andres made his way to Scottsbluff, Nebraska where he remained throughout his adulthood and death. Although Andres attended school to only the third grade, he became a self-taught man in learning construction, remodeling, electrical work, plumbing, cement work, barbering, and overall handy man. He loved playing baseball as a young man and worked at Alfalfa Mix, driving trucks, and at Packerland, Stanko, and Swift meat packing plants where he was made foreman. “Big Andy” as he was called loved to come up with ideas to improve both the workplace and the homes he renovated. He taught others how to do home remodeling and construction in the process. He also taught his family as they helped him renovate his homes when they were in town. Andres was friendly, gregarious and made friends easily. He had a wonderful sense of humor, loved playing jokes on people and enjoyed eating and hosting BBQ’s. Many friends recall sharing meals, music and conversation with him. Music was another passion for Andres and he loved to sing and play the bass guitar. He played and sang with various bands in the area, eventually forming his own group. Later in his life, he also sang at Templo Shalom, where he was a member and encouraged others to use their talents to sing or use their musical talents.

Andres met and married Charlotte Medina, providing for a family of four children (Dolores, Anita, Andrew, and Elizabeth). He encouraged his children to pursue education as he never had the chance to finish his education and took great pride in that all his children graduated from college. His family grew to include thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed his grand-daughters when they were little and the time he had with his grandson, Andrew, who came to live with him for a while. He enjoyed driving around the valley and many will remember seeing him “cruise” throughout the area. He enjoyed watching wildlife, especially the wild turkeys. Andres loved to provide guidance and lessons learned with others as they came to know him. Andres, himself, came to love God and give thanks for His blessings.

Andres is survived by his children, Dolores (Eli) Saucedo Cardona, Anita (Pete) Saucedo Urdiales, Andrew Lawrence Saucedo, and Elizabeth Saucedo Rodriguez; 13 grandchildren (Andrea, Maria, Marisela, Andres, Aviana, Miguel, Mareva, Zaide, Liane, Andrew, Artemio “AJ”, Alexander, and Marisa); 10 great grandchildren (Aidan, Isabella, Michael, Devin, Donoven, Angelo, Jordan, Calixto Olin, Jahlil Amparo, and Juan Carlos); two sisters, Santos Garza of San Diego, Texas and Juanita Covarrubias of Brighton, Colorado; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Andres was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlotte Saucedo, and brothers Juan, Antonio, Lazaro, Claudio, and sisters Micaela, Natividad and Isabel.