Angelica Denise Olvera, 20, Gering

Angelica Denise Olvera, 20, of Gering, was granted her angel wings on New Years Day 2017. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 3-7 PM on Monday with a Rosary Service held at 7 PM both at the church.

Angelica was born February 24, 1996 at Regional West Medical Center. During her precious time with us she brought immeasurable joy to our lives. She was her mother’s Mini-me and her daddy’s Little Girl. “Shortie” had an infectious smile and contagious laughter that touched the hearts of everyone that she came into contact with. She was always willing to take the time for anyone needing to talk or to just hang out and listen. Angelica was genuine and kind; she had a gentle touch that would calm anyone on a troubled day. She had endless patience and babysat for numerous children who adored her. Angelica had a varied taste in music, enjoyed attending concerts, and was very creative and artistic.

Angelica was mature beyond her years. She worked hard in school, was a good student and took the steps to make her dreams come true. She was unique and courageous, a leader not afraid to stand behind her beliefs. Angelica was a student at Chadron State College and served as a mentor at the Chadron Middle School. She worked part-time at Carmike Theatres in Scottsbluff. Angel loved cooking with and baking with Nana with whom she shared a special bond. To know her was to love her. The way she lived her life was not the way she died.

Angelica is survived by her mother and father Yolanda Olvera-Hernandez and Frank Hernandez III; brothers Deshon and Alex Hernandez; sisters Vanessa Cephecha and Vanessa Gracia; grandma Connie Olvera; uncles Juan Olvera and Orlanda Olvera; “sisters” Tristian Scott and Shelby Schanaman; special cousins Trish and Joanne Maestas and Becky Fernau; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Angelica was preceded in death by great-grandpa Frank Perez, Grandpa John Olvera, Jr., and “sister” Tasya Savala.