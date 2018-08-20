Angelita N. Martinez, 90, formerly of Morrill, passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Gerald Harr as Celebrant. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, August 20, with a Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Angelita was born October 4, 1927 in Uhland, Texas to Evaristo and Georgia (Moreno) Narvais.

She married Joe M. Martinez in Lockhart, Texas on February 29, 1941 and to this union raised seven children: John, Evaristo, Socorro, Jesusita, Georgia, Cynthia and Dora. They made their home in Morrill for 69 years.

Angelita was a member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Morrill. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and embroidering. Angelita was a talented cook and also loved tending to her garden and flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Joe of Gering; children, John Martinez of Aurora, CO, Evaristo (Rose) Martinez of Thornton, CO, Jesusita “Susie” (Rich) Hernandez of Gering, Georgia Heimbouch (special friend David Blanco) of Scottsbluff, Cynthia Ramirez of Scottsbluff and Dora (Barry) Hatch of Baytown, TX; son in law, Amando Ybarra of Gering; 25 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; brother, Lupe Narvais; sister, Genevieve Pina; along with extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Socorro Ybarra; grandson, Aaron Ybarra; daughter in law, Sandy Martinez; son in law, Harvey Heimbouch; brother, Luis Narvais; and sisters, Dora Amador and Isabel Ramirez.