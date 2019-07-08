Anita Sanchez, 81, Scottsbluff

Anita Sanchez, 81 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Monument Care & Rehab. At her request, cremation has taken place. A rosary will be recited Monday, July 8 at 6 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Mass will be Tuesday, July 9 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born on May 11, 1938 in Hallettsville, Texas to John and Florence (Rodriguez) Garcia. She married Angel Sanchez, Sr on September 17, 1954 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. They made their home in Scottsbluff.

Anita worked at Midwec, McDonalds, Bailey Town and Country until it closed. She worked in the bakery department at USave until it closed. In 1999, Anita worked for Walmart as a greeter unitl ill health forced her to early retirement.

She enjoyed singing, shopping, dancing, soap operas, knitting, flowers and gardening. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Survivors include her husband Angel Sanchez, Sr; children Rosalie Sanchez, Angel Sanchez, Jr, Elize Sanchez and Ezekiel (Tammy) Sanchez; 6 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.