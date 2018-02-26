Ann (Schaneman) Foos, 97, Scottsbluff

Ann (Schaneman) Foos, 97 of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully, Sunday February 25, 2018 at 4:45 a.m. with her family by her side.

Her funeral service will be held at 1:00p.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ann was born October 12, 1920, in Scottsbluff to Conrad and Katherine (Kaiser) Schaneman, the fourth oldest of 13 children. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church at Scottsbluff. She received her education through the 10th grade at Victory Hill Country School; she was especially proud of skipping a grade. She met Harold James Foos and they married on February 16, 1939, at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. They celebrated 54 years of marriage until Haroldâ€™s death on May 14, 1993. Ann and Harold farmed near Gering and Scottsbluff until settling on their farms 5 miles east of Minatare, where they farmed from 1950 until retirement and a move to Scottsbluff in 1981.

Ann was a life-long homemaker and supporter of her husbandâ€™s farming endeavors. Ann and Harold were members of Salem Congregational Church and the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. She was a member of the YMCA for many years, where she participated in water exercising. She loved visiting with family and friends as well as staying in touch through letters. She also loved watching game shows, playing cards (pinochle), and keeping a daily journal.

Survivors include her daughter Marlyce Rose of Salina, KS and her son Dean (Marissa) Cole of Oakdale, MN; daughter-in-law Nancy Foos of Scottsbluff and her children: Harold James (Hal/Jim)III (Pam) of Edmonds, WA, Dr. Renee (Tye) Wallesen of Angora, NE and Rory Foos (Kristin Stipe) of San Jose, CA; and daughter and son-in-law Cyndi (Rich) Ries of Kearney, NE and their children: Nicole (Roger) Gentrup of Albion, NE, Nathan Ries of Tempe, AZ, and Amber (Dana) Stubbendeck of Urbandale, IA. Great grandchildren include Clarissa and Courtney Cole of Oakdale, MN and Carl (Jilly) Cole of St. Paul, MN; Amanda Foos of Edmonds, WA; Ashlee and Jake Wallesen of Angora, NE; Rylie and Logan Foos of San Jose, CA; Derek, Dylan and Sophia Gentrup of Albion, NE; Chase and Ashton Ries of Tempe, AZ; and Emerson, Ellysen and Addylen Stubbendeck of Urbandale, IA. Survivors also include brothers Walter and LeRoy Schaneman and sister Norma Conrad of Scottsbluff, sisters-in-law Mildred, Clara, Dorothy and Elyene Schaneman of Scottsbluff, numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Special to her are her godchildren Shirley (Schledewitz) Huck of Bayard, NE, Carol Stitt-Gajardo of Lincoln, NE and Paul Buxbaum of Scottsdale, AZ.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband Harold Foos, son Gary Gene Foos, grandsons Donald and David Cole, parents Conrad and Katherine Schaneman, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Ann is now free from fighting the decades-long suffering of Multiple Sclerosis and can now walk among the angels.