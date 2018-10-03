Ann Skinner Baker, 72, Scottsbluff

Ann Skinner Baker passed away on Friday, September 28th after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 71 years old. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff on Friday, October 5th at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. A private family interment will be held prior at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff on Thursday, October 4th from 6-8 P.M. Memorials may be made to the Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation to be used for supplies and clothing for underprivileged school children, First Presbyterian Church of Scottsbluff, or the Oregon Trail Community Foundation – Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Ann was born on October 24, 1946, to Elisabeth Talbert Skinner and William Ernest Skinner at Methodist Hospital in Scottsbluff. The youngest of three daughters, growing up she was like the “son” her daddy never had. She talked of him often and the time they shared fishing, hunting, and traveling. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1964 and attended the World’s Fair in New York City that summer with the high school band. She attended the University of Wyoming where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member. After graduating with a degree in education in 1968 she lived briefly in South Sioux City, Nebraska with her sister Jane while her husband Ron was serving in Korea. She started her teaching career as a 1st grade teacher in Dakota City, Nebraska. She then moved to Colorado Springs in 1969 and continued teaching first grade. There she met her husband John who was a Lieutenant in the Army at the time. They were married in August 1972 in Scottsbluff. They lived in Palmer Lake for several years and then purchased their first home in Littleton in 1974. In 1977 they moved back to Scottsbluff so that John could start his engineering business. Ann helped the start-up business by doing payroll and accounting, answering phones, and running errands while raising their two young children.

Ann stayed home with Jack and Libby and was always the first to volunteer for carpools, soup kitchens, church service, board member, or whatever duty called. She was the type of mom who cared most about happy kids, spending time with friends, helping others, and laughing and enjoying life. The candy drawer and the “fun house” are still remembered by friends and kids from the neighborhood. She and her family went on countless trips via train and adventures across the country. She enjoyed hosting friends and family, playing golf, and the company of her many golden retrievers.

Ann went back to teaching in 1988 and was a 1st grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary for 23 years. A natural teacher with a generous heart, she loved her students like her own often recognizing them when she would see them even well into her Alzheimer’s affliction. She affected countless lives and loved her profession. She was a 50 year member of P.E.O. – CD Chapter, a Teammates Mentor, an Oregon Trail Community Foundation Board member, a church Elder and Deacon, active in PTA, and a volunteer for countless boards and organizations over the years.

Selfless, loving, and kind is how she is remembered by all that knew Ann. She was always putting the needs of others before hers. She is survived and forever loved by her children, Jack (Kristi) Baker and Libby (Carlo) Holmes; grandchildren, Grace, Luke and Noah Baker, Avery, Molly and Grant Holmes; two sisters, Sarah (Carr) Trumbull and Jane Rapp; nephews and niece, Bill (Cheryl) Trumbull, Jim (Brenda) Trumbull, Ann (Frans) de Jong, George (Amy) Rapp and Robert (Michelle) Rapp; as well as many other relatives, many dear friends, and her dog, Katie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; sister in law, Dorothy McCook; and her brother in-law, Ron Rapp.