Annetta Murrell, 78, Mitchell

Annetta Murrell, 78, of Mitchell, died surrounded by her family at her home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 due to long illnesses. Her graveside service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Mitchell Cemetery with Reverend Gene Murrell officiating. The family respectfully requests that memorials be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by viewing Annetta’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell has assisted the family.

Annetta was born December 23, 1940 in Lyman, NE to William and Nina (Banta) Houser. She married Theodore R. (Bob) Murrell on June 30, 1960 in Mitchell. To this union four children were born.

She worked for the U.S. Postal Service, as a school crossing guard and as a homemaker.

Annetta is survived by her children Gene (Vona) Murrell of Rochester, MN, Stanley (Robbie) Murrell of Mitchell, Kathy (Kirk) Deal of Bayard and Carolyn Trafficante of South Carolina; grandchildren Adam (Sarah), Ashley (Kendrick) Bachman and Amber of MN, Cassie Joe, Brandon and Matthew of NE, Kerrie (Rick) and Lindsey (Tony) of Ohio and Kaley (Phil) of SC; brothers and sisters Florence, Clinton, Nancy, Harold, Billy, Kay and 19 great grandchildren.

Her spouse Bob, parents William and Nina Houser, sister Alice Ouderkirk and baby sister Houser preceded her in death.