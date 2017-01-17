Anselmo “Sam” De Ollos, 80, Scottsbluff

Anselmo “Sam” De Ollos, 80, of Scottsbluff, passed Sunday, January 15, 2017 at home surrounded by his loving family. His Memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM Wednesday with a Rosary held at 7 PM both at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Sam was born April 8, 1936 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Vincente and Angeline (Gonzales) De Ollos. He received his education in Gering. Sam owned and operated A-1 Upholstery and El Palomino Lounge. Sam was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

In his younger years he was involved in boxing, including being a Golden Gloves boxer. He boxed with and also co-trained with Bernard Bravo. Sam participated in Judo, having Stan Niwa as an instructor, as well as Karate, having Mel Griggs as an instructor. He had received his Black Belt in Taekwondo.

Sam enjoyed restoring vintage classic cars, fishing, boating, camping, lifting weights, going to casinos, and ice cream. He loved going to Salt Lake City to visit his brothers and their families. One of his biggest joys was spending time with his family.

Sam is survived by his wife of 61 years, Esther; children Rose Mary De Ollos, Anselmo “Sam” Jr (Modesta) De Ollos, Elizabeth (Juan) Molina, Barbara (Le Roy) Garcia, and Maricela De Ollos; grandchildren Samantha (Alejandro) Salazar, Carlos (Bridgette) Rojas, Felicia Rojas, Libra (Cle) Phillips, Robbi (Jose) Valencia, Jackie Garcia, Audrey (Tory) Rocheleau, Jessica De Ollos, J.C. (Kelsey) Molina, Vincent (Erin) De Ollos, and Adam Molina; 30 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers Robert, Vincent (Marcia), John (Sharleen), David (AnnaMarie), Arthur (Vickie), Jesse (Maria), and Fred (Belia); sisters Genevieve Barber and Delphina De Ollos; numerous nieces and nephews; many God sons and God daughters and comadres and copadres; and extended family members.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Rita Rojas, brothers Pete, Chris, Tony, and Phillip; infant brother Anselmo, sister Martha, sister-in-law Connie De Ollos.