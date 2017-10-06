Ardena “Dena” Kaye Brown, 77, Gering

Ardena (“Dena”) Kaye Brown, 77 of Gering went home to be with the Lord on October 3, 2017. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 9, 2017 at The Rock Church, 3515 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff, with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Ardena was born December 2, 1939 in Guthrie, Oklahoma to Albert and Stella Richards. She graduated from Lodgepole, Nebraska High school in 1958 and attended college for a short time in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was one of seven children. Dena met the love of her life on a blind date set up by their friends. They fell instantly in love and were shortly thereafter married on October 7, 1959. Of this union, four children were born, Gary, Brian, Angie, and Melissa.

Dena and her husband Don ran the Lake Minatare Store from 1969 to 1974. She worked at the discount stores K-Mart and Alco. She and Don were also landlords for low income families for several years. Her last employment was with Gering Schools cafeteria until breast cancer forced her retirement in 1990.

She was a two-time cancer survivor, was a fighter, never gave up and never complained. She was the sweetest lady, had a funny sense of humor and was an amazing, loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

She is survived by her husband Don of 58 years, children: Gary Brown (Sandy) of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Brian Brown (Jana) of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Angie Vach (Monte) of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Melissa Underhill (Greg) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; sister Elsie Molle of Grand Island, Nebraska, brother Robert Richards (Shirley) of Longmont, Colorado, brother Benny Richards (Camille) of Rye, Colorado, sister Glenna Kreager (Bruce) of Windsor, Colorado, brother Preston Richards (Nancy) of Lodgepole, Nebraska; grandchildren: Tim Vach (Becca), Derick Vach, Jamie Benes (Vince), Justin Brown, Kurstin Brown, Austin Brown, Lindsey Underhill, Jazlyn Underhill, and Anesah Underhill, and five great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her parents Albert and Stella Richards, sister Peggy Andre, and niece Carla Wolfe. She was a very special lady and will be greatly missed.