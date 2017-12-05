Ardis Margery Britton Germer, 96

Ardis Margery Germer was born November 21, 1921 to Edward Ernest (E.E.) and Sarah Blanch (Ferguson) Britton at her Aunt Nell’s 4th Street house in Loveland, Colorado. She went to join God on December 3, 2017 in Chappell, Nebraska at the age of 96.

A few months after her birth, Ardis and her parents returned to their family homestead 15 miles northwest of Sterling, Colorado, in the Mount Hope area, one mile west of North Sterling Reservoir.

Ardis attended the Mount Hope grade school and graduated from Graylin High School in 1939. Following graduation, with the encouragement and help from her high school Principal Orville Countryman, she attended Central Business College in Denver on a scholarship. She returned to Sterling and worked several years at the AAA office (ASCS, now FSA).

She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, her family, playing the piano and accordion, traveling, Dancing With The Stars, the RFD channel, the Denver Broncos, when they won, and above all else, Dancing.

Ardis met Charles Frederick Miller of Atwood, Colorado at – where else – a dance at Pawnee Valley, southwest of Sterling. They were married February 21, 1946 in Sterling. Their daughter, Sharon Kay Miller was born August 24, 1951. Charlie passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 1953, leaving Ardis to raise Sharon in a single parent household.

When Sharon started school, Ardis began working as the bookkeeper for Jo and Elmo Cook at Add-A-Bud Flower Shop in Sterling. Ten years later, she took a job at the Logan County Assessor’s Office, retiring in 1985 after 19 years.

She loved the years she spent as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, as a 4-H leader and as an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Sterling and the United Methodist Church in Chappell. She also enjoyed Social Hour Club and being involved with Chappell community activities. Her morals and work ethic have always been a positive example for others to follow.

In 1984, Ardis met George Germer of Chappell, Nebraska at- where else- the Senior Citizen Center dance in Sterling. They were married on November 17, 1985. She retired on Friday, got married on Saturday and moved to Chappell on Sunday.

She and George lived on a farm 6 miles north of Chappell. She was involved in farm activities and they attended Senior dances in the area, as well a traveling on tours all around the United States.

Ardis was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Blanch Britton and husbands Charlie in 1953 and George in 2010.

Those who survive her include: her daughter Sharon Miller Blackham and husband Harold of Wray, CO; grandson Jason Blackham and wife Christy of Arlington, VA; two great-grand-dogs Shirro and Ling; step-son Robert Germer and wife Linda of Fairplay, CO; step-granddaughters Chelsa and Jim Hervert and Lindsey and Jaret Frack and four step-great, grandchildren. Also a host of cousins and friends and neighbors, including very special friend and neighbor Fauniel Johnson.

