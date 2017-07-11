Arlene M. Gydesen, 84, Minatare

Arlene M Gydesen, 84 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Arlene was born on May 30, 1933 at Crosby, ND to Richard and Violet (Monson) Haugenoe. She graduated from high school in Crosby. She married Herbert Gydesen and made their home in Minatare, NE. They were married for 25 years until his death in 2005.

Arlene is survived by her grandson Justin Michel Webb, son Ron L. Webb both of Minatare and daughter Vicki Sagast of Oceanside, CA; sisters Ruby Binde and Irene (Charles) Gustafson; sister-in-law Cheryl Haugenoe and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herbert, son Rocky Layne Webb and brothers Ronnie and Earl.