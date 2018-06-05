Arthur Holden Thiele, Scottsbluff

Arthur Holden Thiele, of Scottsbluff, died June 01, 2018. He was born April 07, 1941 in Green Bay, WI.

He was preceded in death by parents, Arthur A. Thiele and Elizabeth M. (Holden) Thiele.

He is survived by wife Helen Marie Thiele; children David Holden Thiele, Sarah Katherine Holton (Kevin) and Anne Marie Thiele (Drew Peterson); sister Helen E. Buran (Richard); grandchildren Allison R. Holton and Cayden M. Holton; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff.