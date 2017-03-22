Arthur L. Hamburger, 92, Scottsbluff

Arthur L. Hamburger, 92, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 10am on Friday, March 24, 2017 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Chris Kester-Beyer officiating. Cremation will immediately follow the service, and inurnment will be at 3pm at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the US Army National Guard. Visitation will be from 9am – 10am at the church on Friday. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Arthur’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Arthur was born August 1, 1924 in Sutton, NE to Edmund and Edna Peters Hamburger. He received his education and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He joined the Army in 1943 where he served in WWII, and was honorably discharged in 1946. He married Imojean Nelson in 1947 and they lived in Scottsbluff and raised their family.

Arthur worked for the COOP Refinery from 1947 until his retirement in 1982 where he was a large equipment operator. He then drove the Scottsbluff Handi-Bus for 15 years. He was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge and the VFW. He enjoyed golfing and taking walks with his wife Imojean.

Arthur is survived by his wife Imojean; son Steven (Janice) Hamburger; granddaughter Stephanie (Philip) Kettula; grandson Aaron (Julie) Hamburger, Sr.; great grandchildren AJ, Eli, and Chelsea; and brother Don Hamburger.

His parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and 1 grandchild preceded him in death.