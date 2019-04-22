Audrey “Marilyn” Poole Kent, 91, Gering

Audrey “Marilyn” Poole Kent, known by her middle name, went to be with her Lord December 20, 2018, at the age of 91. She was a long time resident of Gering, Nebraska. A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Inurnment will precede the service at Fairview Cemetery next to Marilyn’s husband Virgil. Memorials may be given to Summit Christian College. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Marilyn was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Leona Adeline Brown Poole and Virgil Kenneth Poole, December 14, 1927. While she was still young, they moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and later lived with her grandparents. Marilyn graduated from Scottsbluff High School and worked at a Scottsbluff bank. She later worked at LeRoy’s Jewelers and learned the skill of engraving, earing many awards for her prowess. She also worked as a Mary Kay consultant while being a stay at home mom.

Marilyn married Perry Virgil Kent, August 1952. They lived in Scottsbluff the first few years of marriage and then bought their home in Gering where she resided until a couple of years after Virgil’s passing. She moved to Montana to be closer to one of her sons as she was developing dementia. She lived in assisted living at Closer to Home in St. Ignatius, MT until her passing.

Marilyn is survived by her sons Ned (Maxine) of Montana, Jamie (Lisa) of New York and by cousins, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Marilyn and her husband, Virgil, were very active in several churches in the North Platte River Valley over the years. Marilyn enjoyed helping with the youth when her boys were young. She started “Monday Club”, a youth Bible school, in her home for the neighborhood youth. Marilyn also enjoyed entertaining in her home. They opened their home to missionaries and to these needing help and a place to stay. She actively supported Platte Valley Bible College, now Summit Christian College of Gering, helping with the mailing and volunteering wherever needed.

Marilyn’s sunny disposition, engaging smile and practical jokes were uplifting and a draw to those around her. Especially in the last years of her life at assisted living, she was a joy to staff and residents alike.

Marilyn has left a hole in our hearts that cannot be filled. We will miss her smile.