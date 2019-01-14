Avalynn Spaur, 75, Bridgeport

Avalynn Spaur, 75, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at Morrill County Community Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 17, 2019 at The Church of Christ in Bridgeport with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorial donations will be accepted to be designated at a later time. Bridgman Funeral Home of Bridgeport is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Avalynn was born August 29, 1943 in Crawford, Nebraska to Myrtle and John Vantine. She graduated Crawford High School in 1962 after which she attended Beauty College in Scottsbluff. Avalynn ran her own salon, Hair Affair in Bridgeport, for many years. In her later years, she was a grandma at Bridgeport Headstart and the Bridgeport and Bayard Elementary Schools.

Avalynn was an avid animal lover always bringing in stray cats and dogs. She was a member of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Club.

Avalynn is survived by her children daughter Raelynn (Ron) Goheen and their children Chandra, Rochelle, Darec and Aron, all of Gill, CO; son Lyle Spaur (Shannon) and their children Nicolas and Sarah, all of Bridgeport; Lyle’s ex-wife Chris Spaur and their children Kyle (Shelby) Spaur and their children Lucas, Addison and Remington, all of Bridgeport, and Tori Spaur, also of Bridgeport; and son Dan Spaur of Bridgeport. Jennifer Roberts of Broadwater and her children Alexis Roberts-Vergil, Analisia and Ayden Esparza of Bridgeport, Jessika Mitchell and her children Brandon and Toni of Bridgeport, and Richie (Kayla) Roberts and their children Austin, Lucy and Ray, all of Bridgeport. Avalynn is also survived by her sister Venadee Ahrens and sisters in law Barbara Strick, Suseann Hanson, Diane Spaur and Phyllis Vantine.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, two brothers Wayne and Clifton, husband Bobby and two great grandchildren Dylan Ross and Kylie Spaur.