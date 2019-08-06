Avis C. Brauer, 82, Bridgeport

Avis C Brauer, 82 of Bridgeport, Nebraska passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Morrill County Community Hospital.

She was born March 11, 1937 in Sidney, Nebraska to Frank and Frances (Seidel) Mick, where she attended Catholic grade school and high school.

After attending Chadron State College, she taught at a rural country school east of Dalton, Nebraska.

Avis married, the love of her life, Elmer L Brauer August 7, 1957 at a Lutheran church in Sidney, Nebraska. During her marriage, she lived in Laramie, Worland, Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Sidney, Nebraska, Limon, Colorado, Milnor, North Dakota (18 years) with the last 21 years residing in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

Avis and Elmer had three children, Tammera, Annette and Jason.

After moving to Bridgeport, she became active on the Public Library Board, which she was very proud of. Her life revolved around loving and caring for her family. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She was always available to listen and help her family and friends.

Avis is survived by her husband Elmer Brauer; daughter Annette (Gary) Heyerdahl of Cooperstown, ND, son Jason Brauer of Washington, IN; three grandchildren Dezirae Wilkins (Josh Carrizales) of Bayard, Nebraska, Danielle (Alex) Kanack of Bridgeport, Nebraska and Garrett Heyerdahl of Hannaford, North Dakota; eight great grandchildren: Caleb, Carson, Colby, Livia, Nora, baby due Nov 2019, Trenton and Jacob and son-in-law Kevin (Susan) Myers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Tammera Christina Myers.

A tribute to Avis’s life will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Following the service a gathering of family and friends will be at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials in Avis’s honor can be made to the Bridgeport Public Library, 711 Main St, Bridgeport, NE 69336. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

A special thank you from the family to the staff at Morrill County Community Hospital and Pam Loomis for their aid, care and concern for Avis.