Balentin M. Cervantes, 90, Scottsbluff

Balentin M. Cervantes, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away on January 9, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM on Monday, January 15, 2018 with a Vigil Service at 6 PM both at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.

Balentin was born November 3, 1927 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Juan and Angela (Mediano) Cervantes. He was united in marriage to Vickie Solano on August 18, 1956 in Harrisburg. He worked for Cooks from 1944-1947, Swift and Company from 1948-1977, and Swift’s Ham Canning Plant from 1977 until his retirement in 1984.

Balentin enjoyed watching sports, especially the Broncos and Huskers. He enjoyed playing keno, betting on the horses, playing cards, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Balentin was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, brothers, and sisters.

Balentin is survived by his daughter JoAnn Cervantes, son Rudolph E. Cervantes, daughter Yvonne (Matt) Reynolds, son Albert Cervantes, and daughter Jeannette Cervantes; granddaughters Nicole (Zach) Boness and Jennifer Mejia; grandson Ruben Hernandez; great-grandson Kisin Cervantes; brothers Deloris (Sally) Cervantes, Angel (Rita) Cervantes, John (Arlene) Cervantes, and Steve (Connie) Cervantes; sisters Elsie (Carmelo) Reyes, Mary (Carlos) Cordova, and Caroline (Orlando) Sanchez; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Balentin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers Manuel and Joe.