Barbara E. Meister, 92, formerly of Gering

Barbara E. Meister, 93, formerly of Gering, went to be with her Lord Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Michael Clement officiating. Interment will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery. Barbara’s casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. Memorial gifts may be given in Barbara’s name to Bible Baptist Church for support of missionary children of Pastor Michael Clement who Barbara loved and prayed for. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com

Barbara was born north of Bayard, NE on January 12, 1924 to John & Ethel (Wiley) Robertson. She met and married the love of her life, Leonard Meister Sr., November 6, 1940 at Carthage, MO. They moved to Nebraska in 1947 and raised their family north of Mitchell for 21 years. The couple moved to Gering before making their final move to the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Barbara worked for West Nebraska General Hospital and later the UNL Extension office in Scottsbluff. Barbara’s favorite things were her family, reading, good friends and her love for God.

Barbara is survived by her children, Ethel Austin of Douglas, WY, Leonard (Mary) Meister Jr. of Casper, WY, Robert (Vicki) Meister of Mitchell, NE, Elaine (Dennis) Zindler of Bozeman, MT and Dorothy (Bob) Boecking of Mitchell, NE; sister Xzanna Seader of Shelby, MI; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; 8 brothers and sisters and husband Leonard “Hap” Meister.