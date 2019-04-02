Barbara J. Kaufman, 82, Gering

Barbara J Kaufman, 82 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Gering Zion Church with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-6 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. A memorial has been established to Gering Zion Church and the Gering Volunteer Fire Dept. & Rescue Unit. Online condolences can be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Barbara was born May 20, 1936 in Bridgeport, NE to Victor and Alvina (Libsack) Rau. She attended and graduated from Gering High School. She taught Sunday School for several years at Gering Zion Church.

She married Wilford D Kaufman on January 8, 1956 and together they were blessed with three sons: Mike, Tim and Jeff. Barbara found great joy in raising her three sons and working alongside her husband. For many years she drove the beet truck for Wilford and cooked meals during harvest time. She had a passion for baking and cooking and was known for her famous popcorn balls during Halloween and her Christmas cookies. Living in town, Barbara’s house became the hub for her grandchildren as they would spend their high school lunch hour at her house enjoying a good home-cooked meal. She also had a love for fashion leading her to work at several clothing stores including Ample Annies, Robert Stephens, Gering Clothing and Cheatums.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Mike (Kathy) Kaufman, Tim (Susie) Kaufman and Jeff (Alesia) Kaufman; her grandchildren, Brittney (Jason) Moore, Ashley (Levi) Keener, Tessa (Jeremy) Burgener, Kassie (Bowdy) Ehler, Tanner (Tayler) Kaufman, Melissa Lana-Woodson, Justin (Maggie) Lana, Darci Kaufman, and Austin Kaufman; 12 beautiful great grandchildren with another one on the way; sister Jeraldean (Jerry) Gorr; numerous nieces and nephews.

Her husband Wilford, parents Victor and Alvina Rau, sister Dorothea Schmidt, brother Richard “Dick” Rau all preceded her in death.