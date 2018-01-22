Barbara Jean Meier, 61, Gering

Barbara Jean Meier, 61 of Gering, left her family Saturday morning, January 20, 2018 after suffering for several weeks. She passed away peacefully with her mother and sisters by her side. She is now resting in heaven with all the angles watching over her.

Her celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Central Church of Christ in Gering, NE with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch officiating. Memorials have been established to the Festival of Hope and Regional West Medical Center-Hospice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barb was born in Scottsbluff on October 8, 1956 to Ron and Lois Meier. She started kindergarten in Gering and then in 2nd grade she underwent open heart surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. She had aortic stenosis and after her recovery she attended and graduated from Educational Service Unit 13. Throughout the years she enjoyed participating in Special Olympics and bowling was her favorite event. Barb enjoyed being around little kids and cherished her time working at Calvary Lutheran Church daycare for eight years. Barb loved her days working at the Hub. She has never met a stranger and never forgets a name or a face. She will be remembered by her infectious smile. New adventures were always the highlight of her life and this continued throughout her trip to heaven. There were many people who were touched by the special messages during this journey. Barb said she was going to do it her way so we would not be surprised if she is riding a motorcycle in heaven.

Barb had a very special niece and nephew, Jadie and Dan Beam, who created lasting memories by taking her to sporting events, concerts, movies and anywhere she wanted to go. She even invited Jadie to go to heaven with her for “The Big Bash’.

She is survived by her mother, Lois of Gering, and sisters, Bev (Terry) Dishman of Gallatin, TN, Rhonda (Jay) Templar of Gering, Brenda (Rod) Loose of Mitchell, nephews and nieces, Dave (Kristin) Dishman of Anchorage, AK, Dawn Rardon of Gallatin, TN, Jadie (Dan) Beam of Gering, Trevor (Melissa) Templar of Blair, NE, Brant (Michelle) Loose, Auburn, NE, Brady (Sarah) Loose of Mitchell. She has 13 great nieces and nephews and many special uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ron, who passed away May 27, 2017, her grandparents Alex and Nathalie Meier and Forrest and Cora Cochran.