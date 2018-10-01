Barbara L. Babcock, 89, Scottsbluff

Barbara L. Babcock, 89, of Scottsbluff died Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 1, 2018 at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Scottsbluff with Reverend Nona Hodder officiating. Memorials may be given to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Barbara was born February 24, 1929 at York, Nebraska to Mahlon Purl and Lois Margaret (Clifford) Gibbs. The family moved to Scottsbluff when she was a child and she graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the Class of 1947. Barbara was united in marriage to Wayne R. Babcock on July 3, 1948 in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home in Scottsbluff all their married lives. When Wayne died in 2014, they were married for 66 years. Barbara worked at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center until retiring. She was a breast and skin cancer survivor. Barbara loved life and worked hard to live hers with dignity never giving up until her body wouldn’t go any more. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Barbara was an active member of the church, CWF, a volunteer for the DOVES program, and a member of AARP, attending many local and state conferences. She enjoyed Husker football and M & M’s.

Barbara is survived by her children Candace Beach of Lincoln, Ken (Connie) Babcock of Lincoln, and Peg (Gene) Gallegos of Torrington, WY; grandchildren Matthew (Angie) Beach, Crystal Allen, Cliff (Tosha) Gallegos, Heather (Justin) Harris, and Amber (Adam) Cownie; great-grandchildren Carson and Hannah Beach, Cheyenne, Clarity, and Olivia Gallegos, Reece Harris, and Jules Cownie; nieces; nephews; and extended family members. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a sister Bev Parish.