Barbara M. Thurin, 86, Kimball

Barbara M. Thurin, 86, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the First English Lutheran Church in Kimball with Pastor Caryl Miller officiating. Inurnment will be held at 2:00p.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lawrence, Nebraska with Pastor Marcus McKay officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Barbara’s Tribute Wall and leave messages of sympathy and stories for the family. Memorials may be given in Barb’a memory to the Kimball County Manor Resident Fund. The services for Barb have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Barbara Marcella Thurin was born in Fairbury, Nebraska on December 14, 1931, the daughter of Howard and Verna (Pigg) Dawson. She was raised and attended school in Fairbury and graduated from the Fairbury High School in 1949. Barb was married to Leland Thurin on March 15, 1953 in Fairbury, Nebraska. They lived in Ong, Edgar and Lawrence, and Barb enjoyed being a homemaker taking care of her family. She later worked at the nursing home in Nelson for 16 years. She loved to can the garden vegetables that they raised and enjoyed sewing for her family. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Ladies Aid.

Survivors include her children Matt (Carla) Thurin of Pine Bluffs, WY., Mark (Deb) Thurin of Hastings, NE., Pamela (Dean) Beavers of Potter, NE., Paula (Mike) Lechman of Sterling, CO and Valerie (Dennis) Terry of Pine Bluffs, WY; sisters LaGreta (Leon) Jensby and Joletta Hall; 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandsons Jarrod Andrew Gotfrey and Leland James Gotfrey and a great grandson Daimion Hoit.