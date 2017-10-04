Barbara Tarbet, 85, Oshkosh

Barbara Tarbet, 85, of Oshkosh passed away Tuesday morning, October 3, 2017 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home in Oshkosh.

There will be a gathering of friends at the Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2017. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery with Pastor Gideon Achi with the Alliance United Methodist Church officiating.

Memorials in Barb’s name are suggested to the Garden County Health Services Foundation designated to the Nursing Home Activities Fund.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Tarbet family.

Barbara Evelyn Tarbet was born on February 3, 1932 in Grant, Nebraska. Barbara grew up on a family farm 8 miles NW of Alliance, Nebraska.

Barbara married George H. Douglas on November 25, 1948. George passed away on October 28, 1984.

Barbara married S G Tarbet on May 8, 1988. S G passed away on June 4, 2017.

Barbara retired from Adams County Service Request Authority in Adams City, CO in 1988.

Barbara is survived by two children, Steve (Nancy) Douglas and Don (Shari) Douglas all of Loveland, Colorado. Barbara also had 2 grandchildren, Matt (Stacie) Douglas of Brookings, SD and McKenzi Kossan of Velva, ND, 4 great-grandchildren, Morgan and Jacob of Brookings, SD and Nova and Thane of Velva, ND

Barbara enjoyed antiquing, horses, gardening, leather work (saddlery and pistol belts), playing cards, collecting dolls, costume jewelry and cookbooks. Barbara was loved by her family and friends.