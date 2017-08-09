Barry Martin, 66, Scottsbluff

Barry Martin, 66, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away at his home in Scottsbluff on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Per Barry’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on Thursday, August 10th, 2017 at 5pm at Hight’s Tavern in Scottsbluff. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Barry was born on December 24, 1950 at Cheyenne, WY to Earl and Selma (Schindler) Martin. He received his early education at Cheyenne and graduated high school from Gering.

In 1991, he found his life partner, Vicki Rayson, and together they made their life in Scottsbluff. Barry worked in maintenance at the Regional West Medical Center for over 30 years and had recently retired. Barry was a hard worker and was able to fix anything and make it work better than it had before. Barry was a member of the VFW and American Legion in Scottsbluff for several years.

He is survived by his life partner, Vicki Rayson, son Michael Martin, and numerous other family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Selma Martin, grandparents, wife Pamela Martin, and brother Terry Martin.