Beatrice Irene (Fleck) Chapman, 90, Mitchell

Beatrice Irene (Fleck) Chapman, 90, of Mitchell, NE passed away on February 21 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE surrounded by her family. A private family interment was held on February 26, 2019. Her memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill, NE on Saturday, March 16 at 11:00 am with Reverend Ken Humphrey officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Beatrice’s honor have been established to the Leukemia and Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made by viewing Beatrice’s memory page at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Beatrice was born in Ambrose, ND to George and Anna Fleck on January 8, 1929. They moved to Torrington, WY where she attended High School. She married the late Manuel Strauch on February 8, 1947 in Gering, NE. They had three children; Manuel Jr., Harold and Carol. After Manuel’s death Beatrice married Noel Chapman on January 8, 1993 in Mitchell, NE.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Manuel Strauch; son Harold Strauch; husband Noel Chapman and eight brothers and sisters.

Beatrice is survived by her son Manuel Strauch, Jr. (Jean); daughter Carol Miller (Steven); brothers Clarence Fleck and Bill Fleck; sister Agnes Rayda; Daughter-in-law Peg Strauch; grandchildren Michael Strauch, Jason Strauch and Dirk Strauch; great-grandchildren Ethan Strauch and Bethlen Strauch; stepchildren Jeff (Marge) Chapman and Beth Chapman; and step-grandchildren Noell Chapman and Jake Chapman.