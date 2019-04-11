Beau A. Mathewson, 37, rural Potter

Beau A. Mathewson, age 37 of rural Potter, passed away on Saturday April 6th, 2019, after a courageous battle against cancer.

A celebration of Beau’s life will be held on Monday, April 15th at 10:30 A.M., in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Beau’s register book and leave condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beau A. Mathewson Trust, The Potter Volunteer Fire Department, First United Methodist Church or Sidney’s Night Of Hope.

You may view Beau’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

Beau Andrew Mathewson was born on February 12, 1982 as the first of three children to Randy and Gina Mathewson, Beau received his diploma from Potter-Dix High School in 2000. He continued his education at the University of Wyoming, graduated Cum Laude with degrees in Agricultural Business and Farm/Ranch Management. On June 10th, 2010, Beau married Kahla Nelson, formerly of Hildreth, Nebraska. They were wed on the green pastures of the Mathewson family ranch. After graduating college, Beau returned to his family’s agricultural operation near Potter, where he helped oversee and advance the operation’s grazing and cattle business. He was a third-generation rancher, and along with his parents, built the ranch into one of the most technologically advanced, data-driven, and sustainable operations in Nebraska.

Beau was well-known throughout the ranching community for his land stewardship ethic. He was truly passionate about about ranching, conservation, and making positive changes to the environment through long-term, well-thought conservation practices on his family’s ranch. Beau loved to share his knowledge and was most engaged during his many grazing and conservation presentations, which he delivered both on the ranch and at various community, agricultural and conservation organizations around the country. His family’s conservation practices were widely recognized, and under Beau’s management, the ranch was awarded with the 2011 Leopold Conservation Award, the 2017 Society for Range Management Rangeman Award, and the 2017 South Platte NRD Grassland Manager award, among others. Beau was also recognized as one of The Cattle Business Weekly’s top 10 Cattle Industry Leaders, and the 2018 Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture Award.

Even during his sustained fight with cancer, Beau was a selfless volunteer. He was involved in the Sidney United Methodist Church as a Youth Leader and served on various church boards and committees. Beau and his wife, Kahla, oversaw the merger of the Sidney FUMC and Sidney Trinity ELCA youth groups into the Fusion youth group. For a decade, he was involved with the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, serving as Treasurer and helping the organization grow and achieve its objectives. He also served on the UNL Extension Board and the Cheyenne County Fund Committee. He and Kahla were involved with A Night of Hope Cancer Walk in both planning and fundraising capacities. He was also an active member of the Potter Volunteer Fire Department. Beau loved his community, and appreciated the opportunities he had to serve it.

Alongside his wife, Kahla, Beau loved travelling, hiking, biking, hunting, and general leisure activities, and enjoyed sharing these activities with his son Lucas. Beau focused on the things he felt passionately about, disregarding the ephemeral distractions of life. His sense of humor was legendary. He was quick to smile, and always had a positive attitude, which he carried to the very end. He made friends and family a priority, and put his whole heart into fostering deep relationships with those around him.

Beau Mathewson is survived by his wife Kahla Mathewson, of Potter, and his son Lucas Mathewson of Park City, Kansas.; parents Randy and Gina Mathewson of Potter, grandparents Rodney and Arlene Mathewson of Sidney, and Patricia Wiekhorst of Potter, sister Shelby Mathewson of Omaha, brother Ben, sister-in-law Caroline, and niece Isla Mathewson of Henderson, Nev. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, in-laws, and nieces and nephews.

Beau was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terrell Wiekhorst.