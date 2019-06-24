Becky Easton, 60, Goshen, Indiana

Becky Easton, 60, of Goshen, Indiana, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018, in Peru, Indiana. Memorial services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June, 29, 2019, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Inurnment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. Dress attire will be casual, feel free to wear your favorite Nebraska or Nascar attire. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com

Rebecca was born March 7, 1958, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Alva Gage and Myrtle (Winchell) Shiers. She worked at Triangle Rubber Company in Accounts Receivable and was a Payable Manager. She enjoyed board games, spending time with her grandchildren, karaoke, and taking Nakita to the dog park.

Surviving is her daughter, Angela (Tim Bollinger) Schmidt of Burns Flat, Oklahoma; son, Nic Easton of Scottsbluff; brothers, Dick (Janet) Shiers of California, Gary (Loretta) Shiers of Nebraska, Arnie (Betty) Shiers of Oklahoma, Butch (Linda) Shiers of Wyoming, and Tim (Kathy) Shiers of Washington; sister, Mary Ann Shiers of Nebraska; grandchildren, Breanna (Johnny) Scott of Texas, Sadie Bollinger of Oklahoma, Aaron Schmidt of Oklahoma, Jacob Easton, Noah Easton, and Cayden Easton all of Nebraska; two great-granddaughters; a great-grandson; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceding her in death are her parents; maternal and paternal grandparents; and four brothers, Don, Clifford, Shorty, and Keith Shiers.