Benjamin “Bennie” L. Low, Jr., 64, Bayard

Benjamin “Bennie” L. Low, Jr, 64 of Bayard, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, Nebraska.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Burial will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-7 p.m. at the chapel. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

He was born February 26, 1954 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Bennie and Betty (Lockman) Low. He graduated 12th grade in Bridgeport before going to work for Cover Jones in Alliance, NE. He worked there for 40 years up to his death.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and one brother.

He is survived by his brothers Jack Low and John (Tammy) Low and sisters Kathy Low and Ivah (Dale) Onstott and numerous nieces and nephews.