Benjamin De Los Santos, Sr., 86, Scottsbluff

Benjamin De Los Santos Sr., 86, of Scottsbluff, went to be with the Lord Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Benjamin was born June 18, 1930 in Oilton, Texas to Juan and Paula (Cortez) De Los Santos.

He married Herlinda De Leon on August 6, 1949 at Valle Hermoso Tamp. Mexico. They lived in Laredo, Texas before moving to the Scottsbluff area in 1955.

Benjamin worked as a crew leader for field work in the area. He and his family also traveled to many places in the United States harvesting various crops throughout the years.

Benjamin was an extremely giving person, always offering anything he could to those in need. His generosity had no boundaries. He would regularly donate to orphanages and owned and operated a second hand store in Eagle Pass, Texas. He also owned and operated the store, A Little Bit of Mexico, in Scottsbluff. Benjamin helped successfully complete the paperwork and procedure to bring many of his family members to the United States. He would assist them with finding food, housing and jobs. Even having eleven children of his own living within the household, Benjamin wouldn’t hesitate to open his home to others who needed a helping hand.

He was an amazing cook, often hosting large dinners for his entire family and friends included. Benjamin was a talented gardener and was a former recipient of the Golden Spade Award.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family who he was most proud of.

Survivors include his children, Benjamin (Carmen) De Los Santos Jr., Caesar (Erlinda) De Los Santos Sr., Juan (Diana) De Los Santos, Juanita (Eleazar) De Los Santos-Garcia, Danny (Esther) De Los Santos Sr., Eliseo (Anne) De Los Santos Sr., Elias (Dora) De Los Santos Sr., Maria C. (Miguel) De Los Santos-Fernandez, David De Los Santos and Jose (Janelle) De Los Santos Sr. all of Scottsbluff and Mike (Esther) Munoz Sr. of Amarillo, TX; siblings, Josefa Cabello of Amarillo, TX, Velia Razo of San Antonio, TX, Rosa Trejo of Houston, TX, Carlos De Los Santos Sr. of Phoenix, AZ, Paula Vargas of Ligonier, IN, Francisco De Los Santos of Lincoln, Juaquin De Los Santos, Samuel De Los Santos and Jose De Los Santos all of Amarillo, TX; 42 grandchildren; 94 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and his closest cousins, the Cortez family.

Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Herlinda, in 2008; son, Francisco Javier De Los Santos; and siblings, Juan De Los Santos and Elisa Claudillo.