Bernard C. “Bernie” Inness, 90, Gering

Bernard C. "Bernie" Inness, 90, of Gering, died Friday, January 19, 2018 at Emerald Court in Scottsbluff.

Bernie was born Aug 31, 1927 in Ord, NE to Charles E. and Blanche Botts Inness. He attended rural schools and graduated from Ord High School in 1945. He served with the US Army in Korea in 1946-1947. He started working with the Nebraska Department of Roads in 1947 at South Sioux City.

Bernie married Lou Mason on Oct 30, 1948 at the United Methodist Church in Stillwater, OK. They relocated numerous times because of his employment with the DOR. He was a project engineer in the Lincoln, NE area prior to relocating to Scottsbluff in 1966. They moved to Bridgeport I 1970 and retired in 1989 as the District Maintenance Superintendent. He was with the Road Department for 42 years. They moved to Gering in 1988.

Bernie was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gering. He enjoyed crafts and woodworking. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren take part in sports activities.

Bernie is survived by his daughter Susan (Gary) Neu; grandchildren Kerry (John) Meyer and Kory Neu; great-grandchildren Aaron Nab and Mason Nab (fiance’ RaVae Herrera), Sean (Stephanie) Neu and Ashley Neu; great-great-grandchildren Gracelynn Nab and Pierce Nab.

His parents, wife Lou, son Steven, grandson Kyle Neu, 2 brothers, 1 half-brother and 2 half-sisters preceded him in death.