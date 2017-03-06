Bernard Edmond Straetker, 89, Scottsbluff

Bernard Edmond Straetker, 89, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, March 3, 2017 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A reception will be held at the YMCA Trails West Camp, 1918 S Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with Bernard’s wishes. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated towards an education fund for his great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Bernard was born on June 29, 1927 in Clyde, Missouri as the eldest son of Bernard T. and Emma (Gast) Straetker. In 1930 the family moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska after his father purchased a blacksmith shop from the Westervelt family. Bernard attended schools in Scottsbluff and at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico before graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1947. As a young boy, Bernard spent time at the blacksmith shop where he learned the art and trade blacksmithing from his father. Following graduation from high school, Bernard continued to work with his father.

On August 10, 1949 Bernard was united in marriage with Opal Clara Fankhauser in Scottsbluff. From that union, six children were born. In 1966 Bernard and his two brothers purchased the blacksmith shop and operated it under the name of Straetker Machine Shop. For many years they manufactured side dumping beet boxes and did repair and maintenance work primarily serving the agricultural community. They also sold and mounted various brands of grain bodies and hoists on trucks and in later years, they worked on larger trucks and trailers by altering their frames and axles allowing them to be used for specialized purposes. Bernard enjoyed designing and fabricating ornamental iron work. Many of his porch railings are visible throughout the community at residences, commercial buildings and churches.

Bernard was a long time member of the Scottsbluff Volunteer Fire Department serving for over thirty-five years. He and Opal were also active in the Westmoor Parent Teachers Association when the children attended school there. Bernard accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior on April 9, 1962. He was active for many years in the Scottsbluff Berean Church.

Bernard is survived by his sons, Bernard J. (Marjory) Straetker of Morrill and Terry E. Straetker of Scottsbluff; daughters, Pamela A. Straetker, Kaylene C. Straetker and Valerie (Tim) Smith all of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Kassandra (Seth) Hargens of New Bern, North Carolina, Michael (Amy) Smith of Lincoln, Bernard L. (Dani) Straetker of Gillette, Wyoming, Jonathan J. Straetker of Norfolk, Nebraska and Mindi A. Straetker of Morrill; great grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Jo Straetker of Gillette, WY, Olivia and Presley Smith of Lincoln and Grace Hargens of New Bern, NC; brother, Gerald (Ann) Straetker of Scottsbluff; sister, Darlene (John) Elsea of Greeley, Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bernard in death were his parents; his wife of 65 years, Opal; infant daughter, Coleen; great grandchildren, Bernard C. Straetker and Adalynn L. Straetker; brother, Roy L. Straetker; and sister, Anna L. Adams.