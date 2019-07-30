Bernard Lee Cushing, 71, Scottsbluff

Bernard Lee Cushing, 71, of Scottsbluff, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at VA Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and American Legion Post No. 36. Memorials have been established to the local VFW and American Legion. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is in charge of his arrangements.

Bernard was born November 11, 1947, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Gervace Richard and Clara Elsie (Petshow) Cushing. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. Bernard lived most of his life in the Western Nebraska Panhandle.

Bernard enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards with friends, and attending family gatherings.

Survivors include his brother, Dennis Cushing of Torrington, Wyoming; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and three nephews.