class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-398733 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Bernard Lee Cushing, 71, Scottsbluff

July 30, 2019
Bernard Lee Cushing, 71, Scottsbluff
November 11, 1947 - July 27, 2019

Bernard Lee Cushing, 71, of Scottsbluff, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at VA Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and American Legion Post No. 36. Memorials have been established to the local VFW and American Legion. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff is in charge of his arrangements.

Bernard was born November 11, 1947, at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Gervace Richard and Clara Elsie (Petshow) Cushing. He served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1971. Bernard lived most of his life in the Western Nebraska Panhandle.

Bernard enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards with friends, and attending family gatherings.

Survivors include his brother, Dennis Cushing of Torrington, Wyoming; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, five siblings and three nephews.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments