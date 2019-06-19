Bernice A. Stuart, 96, Kimball

Bernice A Stuart, 96 of Kimball, Nebraska passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Kimball Health Services.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 am until service time. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

Bernice was born on May 27, 1923 in Eustis, Nebraska to Everett and Mable (Green) Wise. She married Donald Frank Stuart on June 29, 1942 in Chappell, NE and had 7 children, Darlene, Jim, Everett, Diane, Roger, Roxanne and Debby.

She is survived by her children Diane Jones, Roger Stuart, Roxie Stuart and Debby Yanna; 27 grandchildren; 78 great grandchildren and 18 great great grandchildren.

Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Donald Frank Stuart, children Darlene Thieman, Jim and Everett Stuart; grandson Tim Jones and siblings Viola, Jo, Jane, Elanor, Herman and Dwayne.