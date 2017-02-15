Bernice I Sparks, 95, Bridgeport

Bernice I. Sparks, 95, of Bridgeport, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Monday, February 13, 2017 at Skyview in Bridgeport. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport with Reverend Jonathan Berosek officiating. Interment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery near Bridgeport. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Sparks Family Memorial care of Platte Valley Bank. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Bernice was born July 14, 1921 in Crook, Colorado to John and Leona (Blinde) Kokes and was the oldest of four girls.

She met Ted Sparks at Rushcreek Land and Cattle in Lisco. They were married November 12, 1940 in Alliance.

Bernice worked at Jack & Jill, Heritage of Bridgeport and the Melody Inn.

She loved gardening, ceramics, cards, puzzles, crochet and her chickens. Her greatest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Bernice was a member of the Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her children, Ted Sparks of Dallas, TX, Roger Sparks of Bridgeport, Scarlett (Lloyd) Howe of Pocatello, ID, Neil Sparks of Broadwater, Tamara (Jim) Phillips of Bayard, Ron (Ginny Sears) Sparks of Bridgeport, Bonnie (Stewart) Weiss of Imperial, NE and Nancy Yeager of Bridgeport; 21 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Carruba of New York; and extended family members and friends.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; step father, Bill Fredrickson; an infant daughter; sisters, Twila Jones and Arlene McBeth; three grandsons; one great granddaughter; step sister, May Elsen; and son in law, Raymond Yeager.