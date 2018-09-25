Bert Eugene Baker, 93, Wheatland

Grave side services for BERT EUGENE BAKER, 93, will be held at 11am, Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Wheatland Cemetery with Reverend Bill Eaton officiating. Bert died September 23, 2018 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Memorials may be given to the family. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 3pm to 5pm. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Bert was born February 20, 1925 in Wheatland, Wyoming the son of George and Bertha (Renstrum) Baker. He grew up and received his education in the Wheatland area graduating Wheatland High School in 1943. He worked on the family ranch for a while before serving in the Wyoming Army National Guard from June 22, 1948 until June 21, 1951. After his discharge from the military he returned to the Wheatland area to farm and ranch most of the rest of his life. He also worked for nine years for the Whalen Dam as an irrigation man. He married Mayo Sawsan and they were later divorced.

Bert enjoyed reading and gardening and was a member of the Nazarene Church.

Bert is survived by two daughters Jennifer Baker of Chandler, Arizona and Karla Baker of Wheatland, Wyoming; a son Christopher Baker of Gering, Nebraska; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers Willard, Clarence and Edgar Baker; and three sisters Margaret Pense, Edith Bamberg and Vaneita Baker.