Bert J. Farnsworth, 81, Melbeta

Bert J. Farnsworth, 81, of Melbeta died February 4, 2017 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 8, 2017 at the Nebraska Veteran’s Cemetery in Alliance, NE with the United States Marine Corps honor guard presiding. Cremation has taken place. Tributes of sympathy can be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Bert was born on July 5, 1935 at Leavenworth, WA to Edward and Mary (Akers) Farnsworth. He graduated from Gering in 1952. In June 1954 he entered into the United States Marine Corps where he served for several years and gained the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. On December 11, 1958 he married Jan Summerville at Weld Co., CO and together they made their home in Scottsbluff, NE. He and his wife owned and operated Scottsbluff Tent and Awning for many years.

He is survived by son Keith Farnsworth, daughter Kathy Sturm, sisters Rose Nighswonger and Lila McAteer, brother Richard Ackerson, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Mary, brothers Francis Farnsworth and Lawerence Farnsworth, sister Vivian Giese, and one grandson.