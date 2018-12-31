Beryl L. Carlson, 92, formerly of rural Minatare, passed away at his home near Leonard, ND on December 26, 2018. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery north of Minatare. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Beryl was born May 6, 1926 in rural Minatare, NE to Edwin & Edna (Lipe) Carlson. He attended Fairview 50 Grade School and graduated from Minatare High School in 1944. He farmed with his father. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 during the Korean War. He received his honorable discharge in 1952. He married Martha Frohbieter November 14, 1952. They farmed the home place north of Minatare. Martha passed away March 9, 1990. Beryl married Jean Burdick September 21, 1991. They moved to rural Leonard, ND in December 1992. Beryl made his choice to serve God on June 1, 1940, and he stayed true to that choice all of his days.

Beryl is survived by his wife, Jean of Leonard; sons Larry (Larene), Craig (April), Arvey (Jane) and Curtis; daughters Cheryl (Paul) Woods & Carolyn (Jim) Henderson; stepchildren Eldon (Jennifer) Burdick, Elaine (Alvin) Myers & Elona (Bruce) Overby; 10 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & 6 step great grandchildren; sisters Evelyn (Ladd) Olson & Edwina Carlson and sister-in-law Cecel Carlson.

Beryl was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, brothers Alfred & Vernon, sister Alma Kocina & twin sister Belva (Ring) McKay and step grandson Craig Myers.