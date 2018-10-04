Beth Ann Clark, Scottsbluff

As of October 2, 2018, Beth Clark has gone home to be with our Lord. Beth was born on September 17, 1956 and was a resident at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center in Scottsbluff.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018 at The Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Don Mathis officiating. Memorials in her name may be made to the Panhandle Humane Society, Regional West Hospice or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Beth enjoyed meeting people and learning of different lifestyles and cultures. She did lots of hitch-hiking and over the years, lived in 11 different states. She especially enjoyed camping and fishing with her parents and friends from AA and AL Anon.

Beth’s passion, however, was her love for dogs, and she was sure the next life will include a variety of four legged creatures for her to enjoy. Beth commented,” I have learned a lot over the years.” She is pleased to have had 12 years sobriety and in October of 2014, asked the Lord Jesus Christ to be her Savior.

Beth is survived by her mother, Oneta Clark of Scottsbluff and her sister Rayma (Bob) Kukas of Grand Island, and Rayma’s children Chandra (Joshua) Kukas of North Carolina and Michael Kukas of Grand Island, NE. She also leaves a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.