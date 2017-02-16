Beth L. Cover, 98, Scottsbluff

Beth L. Cover, 98, of Scottsbluff, passed away at home on Monday, February 13, 2017. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, February 20, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. At Beth’s request in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottsbluff Fire Department Local 1454 training. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Beth was born September 14, 1918 in Scottsbluff to Harry and Mabel Wisner. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School with the class of 1936. She attended Scottsbluff Junior College and Christian College in Columbia, Missouri.

Beth married Lee Cover on July 5, 1939 in Scottsbluff. Beth’s parents founded the Star Herald and she worked for the paper until the Star Herald was sold in 1968. Her greatest joy was her son, Robert Cover and his wife, Pamela Cover.

Survivors include her son, Robert S. Cover and his wife Pamela A. Cover of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Becky and Andy Swisher of Bayard, Robert Cover Jr and Melissa Lashley of Mitchell, Shana and Craig Emerick of Scottsbluff, Loddie and Justin Mercer of Scottsbluff and Ryan and Jenny Barbour of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Whitebear, Cambree Cover, Addison Lashley, Mallory Anthony, Chloey and Keegan Reifschneider, Shiloh and Sophie Mercer and Lilly and Ellie Barbour; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lee Cover; and her sisters and brothers, Pauline Lemons, Dorothy Richards, Floyd Wisner, Harry Wisner Jr. and Frank Wisner.