Beth Schneider, 62, passed away January 30, 2017, from a hard fought battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be held at the Government Peak Chalet on February 11th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Alaska. For our Nebraska friends and family, there will be a celebration at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport at 2:00 pm on February 11th.

Beth was born Aug 22, 1954, in Bridgeport NE to Ray and Geri Satchell. She moved to Alaska in 1975 with husband Bruce thru a military transfer. She married David Schneider in Homer, AK on March 20, 1986. Beth has her associate’s degree and too many awards to mention. She was the kindest most caring person you could ever meet. Her family, friends and dogs were the focus of her life. She loved her job as a Legislative Aide from which she retired in 2013.

Survivors include her father Ray Satchell, husband David, sisters Lynda (Larry) Sydow, Dotty (John) Erickson, Diane Contratto and brother Michael (LuAnn) Satchell, daughter Becky (Corey) Goerdt and son Barry (Shawnna) Cape and 4 grandchildren.

Proceeding her in death was her mother Geri, brother, Duane and ex-husband Bruce Cape.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to donor’s choice.