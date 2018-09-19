Bette L. House, 89, Scottsbluff

Bette L. House, 89, of Scottsbluff, was called home to be with her Lord Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 21, 2018 at WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Joe Petersen officiating. A private family interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff prior to the church service. Memorials may be made to WestWay Christian Church or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Bette was born August 10, 1929 in Holbrook, Nebraska to Roy and Laura (Ryan) Morgan. She moved with her family to Bayard when she was an infant.

She married John C. Huber on January 19, 1947 in Bayard. Bette and John farmed in the Bayard area for many years where they raised their four children, Deanna, Dana, Dean and Dale. John died on May 12, 1997.

Bette later met and married Harold House on April 29, 2000 in Bayard. She welcomed three step-children, Kent, Jeannie and Bill. Bette and Harold made their home in Gering until Harold’s passing in 2007.

Bette was a member of Red Willow Club for many years and several card clubs. She was also a member of the Betty Club. She was a former member of the Church of Christ in Bayard and a current member of WestWay Christian Church in Scottsbluff.

She was a wonderful homemaker all of her life. Bette was incredibly proud of her twelve grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren, sharing stories about them often. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her as “Grams”.

Survivors include her children, Deanna (Roger) Funk, Dana Shultz and Dale (Kris) Huber; step-children, Jeannie (Jerry) Kilthau and family and Bill (Charlotte) House and family; grandchildren, Jeana Harms, Shelly (Tim) Pfisterer, Morgan (Vincent) Blomstedt, Adam Funk, Ryan (Lisa) Shultz, Jona (Paul) Diamond, Cole (Ashley) Shultz, Derek (Kortney) Shultz, Jamie Huber, CJ Huber, Eric Huber and Sam Huber; great grandchildren, Jordan, Sydney, Sara, Lexie, Catherine, Abby, Edith, Vincent, Holden, Kaden, Jaxson, Alyssa, Carter, Bella, Gunnar, LeAnna, Clayton, Blake, Braxton and Jase; sisters in law, Irene Kraus and Esther Huber; along with several nieces and nephews.

Bette is rejoicing in Heaven with her parents, Roy and Laura; husbands, John and Harold; son, Dean Huber; step-son, Kent House; three brothers; and two sisters.